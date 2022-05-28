AP Top Political News at 12:25 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre Many…

As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre Many back strict gun laws, but opposition tends to be louder AP FACT CHECK: NRA speakers distort gun and crime statistics Biden tells Naval Academy grads Putin ‘NATO-ized Europe’ McCarthy, GOP lawmakers escalate standoff with Jan. 6 panel Medicare recipients to see premium cut — but not until 2023 Senators talk expanded gun background checks, red flag laws Cuellar, Cisneros runoff in Texas remains too early to call Deliberations underway in trial linked to Trump-Russia probe Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.