AP Top Political News at 12:34 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What’s in Biden’s proposed new Asia trade pact? Biden to lay out in Japan who’s joining new Asia trade…

EXPLAINER: What’s in Biden’s proposed new Asia trade pact? Biden to lay out in Japan who’s joining new Asia trade pact 2022 midterms: What to watch in Georgia, Texas, elsewhere Stacey Abrams aims to recapture energy of first campaign Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton Texas race tests abortion’s resonance with Democratic voters Pennsylvania’s Fetterman released from hospital after stroke GOP candidate’s security clearance becomes issue in SC Herschel Walker’s ties to veterans program face scrutiny AP source: Giuliani interviewed for hours by 1/6 committee Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.