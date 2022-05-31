AP Top Political News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

O’Rourke bets shooting will shake up Texas governor’s race
Biden sees chance of ‘rational’ Republican approach on guns
How Biden, cops and advocates forged deal on police and race
Probe could shed light on police time lapse in Uvalde deaths
Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’
Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites pocketbooks
Vermont likely to elect its 1st woman to Congress this year
Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California
As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains
In Georgia, 2 Black candidates to compete for Senate seat
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.