AP Top Political News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 12:00 AM

O’Rourke bets shooting will shake up Texas governor’s race

Biden sees chance of ‘rational’ Republican approach on guns

How Biden, cops and advocates forged deal on police and race

Probe could shed light on police time lapse in Uvalde deaths

Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’

Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites pocketbooks

Vermont likely to elect its 1st woman to Congress this year

Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains

In Georgia, 2 Black candidates to compete for Senate seat

