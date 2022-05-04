AP Top Political News at 12:21 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Justices’ views on abortion in their own words and votes Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk…

Justices’ views on abortion in their own words and votes Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk Election 2022: JD Vance wins Ohio’s GOP Senate primary Primary takeaways: Trump passes test as kingmaker in Ohio Sudden abortion focus shakes midterm election landscape Senate vows vote on abortion, but not filibuster changes State Dept.: Brittney Griner considered wrongfully detained Court that rarely leaks does so now in biggest case in years Politico’s Supreme Court scoop boosts security concerns Biden visits Lockheed plant as weapons stockpile strained Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.