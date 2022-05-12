RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine puts captured Russian on trial | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | Biden: Ag exports can aid Ukraine | Russia's words of protest about Warsaw incident
AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

May 12, 2022

Colorado elections race tests GOP embrace of conspiracies

Biden co-hosting 2nd COVID summit as world’s resolve falters

Biden hosts ASEAN as he looks to show Pacific commitment

Senate bid to save Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster

Justices to meet for 1st time since leak of draft Roe ruling

‘Fiery’ Psaki ending tenure as a top White House messenger

Biden calls Trump ‘MAGA king,’ vows to push GOP contrasts

Quick Senate OK ahead for House-passed $40B aid for Ukraine

Biden sees bigger role for US farms due to Ukraine war

Conservative groups go against Trump, Oz in Pa. Senate race

