Metro Areas With the Most Top-Ranked High Schools in the U.S.

While some individual high schools excel, metro areas can also stand out for education quality. Using the same methodology as the U.S. News Best High Schools national rankings, schools are grouped into metro areas according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Following standards set by the federal Office of Management and Budget, this means a metro area may include neighboring cities in other states. In all, U.S. News ranked approximately 17,840 public high schools. The top 41 metro areas — which spread from coast to coast — represent those with the highest proportions of schools ranking among the top 25% nationally. Read on to learn more, starting in reverse order by proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally.

Albany, New York

Ranked schools: 46

Columbus, Ohio

Ranked schools: 107

Cincinnati

Ranked schools: 105

Fresno, California

Ranked schools: 49

El Paso, Texas

Ranked schools: 44

Cleveland

Ranked schools: 102

Springfield, Massachusetts

Ranked schools: 49

Little Rock, Arkansas

Ranked schools: 36

Baltimore

Ranked schools: 99

Durham, North Carolina

Ranked schools: 33

Worcester, Massachusetts

Ranked schools: 63

Denver

Ranked schools: 158

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Ranked schools: 60

Rochester, New York

Ranked schools: 72

Minneapolis

Ranked schools: 173

Atlanta

Ranked schools: 190

Buffalo, New York

Ranked schools: 61

Dallas

Ranked schools: 297

Jacksonville, Florida

Ranked schools: 47

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Ranked schools: 62

Chicago

Ranked schools: 348

Sacramento, California

Ranked schools: 97

San Diego

Ranked schools: 130

Houston

Ranked schools: 221

New York

Ranked schools: 985

Seattle

Ranked schools: 125

Tampa, Florida

Ranked schools: 75

Austin, Texas

Ranked schools: 77

Orlando, Florida

Ranked schools: 67

Raleigh, North Carolina

Ranked schools: 49

Madison, Wisconsin

Ranked schools: 40

Washington, D.C.

Ranked schools: 189

McAllen, Texas

Ranked schools: 57

Boston

Ranked schools: 215

Hartford, Connecticut

Ranked schools: 71

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Ranked schools: 39

Milwaukee

Ranked schools: 78

San Francisco

Ranked schools: 157

Los Angeles

Ranked schools: 478

Miami

Ranked schools: 169

San Jose, California

Ranked schools: 60

