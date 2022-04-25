Metro Areas With the Most Top-Ranked High Schools in the U.S.

See the top metro areas in the Best High Schools rankings.
While some individual high schools excel, metro areas can also stand out for education quality. Using the same methodology as the U.S. News Best High Schools national rankings, schools are grouped into metro areas according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Following standards set by the federal Office of Management and Budget, this means a metro area may include neighboring cities in other states. In all, U.S. News ranked approximately 17,840 public high schools. The top 41 metro areas — which spread from coast to coast — represent those with the highest proportions of schools ranking among the top 25% nationally. Read on to learn more, starting in reverse order by proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally.
Albany, New York
Ranked schools: 46
Columbus, Ohio
Ranked schools: 107
Cincinnati
Ranked schools: 105
Fresno, California
Ranked schools: 49
El Paso, Texas
Ranked schools: 44
Cleveland
Ranked schools: 102
Springfield, Massachusetts
Ranked schools: 49
Little Rock, Arkansas
Ranked schools: 36
Baltimore
Ranked schools: 99
Durham, North Carolina
Ranked schools: 33
Worcester, Massachusetts
Ranked schools: 63
Denver
Ranked schools: 158
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Ranked schools: 60
Rochester, New York
Ranked schools: 72
Minneapolis
Ranked schools: 173
Atlanta
Ranked schools: 190
Buffalo, New York
Ranked schools: 61
Dallas
Ranked schools: 297
Jacksonville, Florida
Ranked schools: 47
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Ranked schools: 62
Chicago
Ranked schools: 348
Sacramento, California
Ranked schools: 97
San Diego
Ranked schools: 130
Houston
Ranked schools: 221
New York
Ranked schools: 985
Seattle
Ranked schools: 125
Tampa, Florida
Ranked schools: 75
Austin, Texas
Ranked schools: 77
Orlando, Florida
Ranked schools: 67
Raleigh, North Carolina
Ranked schools: 49
Madison, Wisconsin
Ranked schools: 40
Washington, D.C.
Ranked schools: 189
McAllen, Texas
Ranked schools: 57
Boston
Ranked schools: 215
Hartford, Connecticut
Ranked schools: 71
Bridgeport, Connecticut
Ranked schools: 39
Milwaukee
Ranked schools: 78
San Francisco
Ranked schools: 157
Los Angeles
Ranked schools: 478
Miami
Ranked schools: 169
San Jose, California
Ranked schools: 60
Explore the highest-ranked high schools.
Families can explore the overall 2022 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings, along with the Best Charter High Schools and Best Magnet High Schools rankings. Connect with U.S. News Education on Facebook, or tweet @USNewsEducation using the hashtag #BestHighSchools to share your thoughts on the rankings.
Update 04/26/22: This slideshow has been updated with data from the 2022 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings.