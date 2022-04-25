Grains mostly lower, Livestock lower

Wheat for May was off 3.50 cents at $10.62 a bushel; May corn rose 7.25 cents at $8.0025 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was off 3.50 cents at $10.62 a bushel; May corn rose 7.25 cents at $8.0025 a bushel, May oats fell 6 cents at $7.1525 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 12.50 cents at $17.0350 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle fell 3.35 cents at $1.3910 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was off 1.40 cents at $1.5795 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs lost 4.05 cents at $1.0780 a pound.

