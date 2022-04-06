Grains mostly lower, Livestock higher

Wheat for May fell 7 cents at $10.3825 a bushel; May corn was off 3.25 cents at $7.5650 a bushel,…

Wheat for May fell 7 cents at $10.3825 a bushel; May corn was off 3.25 cents at $7.5650 a bushel, May was up 7.25 cents at $7.5250 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 11.50 cents at $16.1950 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was up .90 cent at $1.3770 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose .98 cent at $1.5710 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs gained 1.08 cents at $.9875 a pound.

