Grains mostly lower, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

April 6, 2022, 3:58 PM

Wheat for May fell 7 cents at $10.3825 a bushel; May corn was off 3.25 cents at $7.5650 a bushel, May was up 7.25 cents at $7.5250 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 11.50 cents at $16.1950 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was up .90 cent at $1.3770 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose .98 cent at $1.5710 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs gained 1.08 cents at $.9875 a pound.

