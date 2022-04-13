RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Polish, Baltic presidents show Ukraine support | Western arms express in Ukraine | Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide' | Photos
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher

Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

April 13, 2022, 3:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for May gained 9.75 cents at $11.1325 a bushel; May corn rose 7.25 cents at $7.8350 a bushel, May fell 10.25 cents at $7.9675 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 5.75 cents at $16.76 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose .67 cent at $1.4062 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle gained .80 cent at $1.5855 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was up .28 cent at $.9990 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Appeals court sees high bar to restoring federal contractor vaccine mandate

House lawmakers aim to tackle improper payments with better data, IT

Workforce, customer experience initiatives in OMB's PMA action plan

Moon mining and satellite collisions make list of DoD concerns in space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up