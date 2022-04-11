Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 3:31 PM

Wheat for May advanced 29.75 cents at $10.8125 a bushel; May corn was off 4.25 cents at $7.6450 a bushel, May rose 8.50 cents at $8.03 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 33.75 cents at $16.5525 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose .70 cent at $1.3852 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was up .10 cent at $1.5665 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was off .60 cent at $.9842 a pound.

