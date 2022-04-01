RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine braces for renewed attacks | Family flees Ukraine, finds refuge in Md. | How to help
AP Top Political News at 12:49 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 1, 2022, 12:00 AM

Bargainers: Bipartisan deal near on trimmed $10B COVID bill

Trump’s 8-hour gap: Minute-by-minute during Jan. 6 riot

House passes $35-a-month insulin cap as Dems seek wider bill

Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices ‘fairly significantly’

EPA upholds Trump-era decision not to regulate contaminant

AP FACT CHECK: Biden overpromises on green energy savings

White House hosts transgender ‘Jeopardy!’ star Amy Schneider

Judge strikes down parts of Florida election law; cites race

Pentagon links leadership failures to violence at bases

Taraji P. Henson, Chris Paul named to Black colleges board

Latest News

Biden's USPS board nominees plan to oversee reforms envisioned by Congress

Diversity goals a key priority under OPM's fiscal 2022-2026 strategic plan

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

