RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia cuts gas to 2 NATO nations | US urges more arms for Ukraine | Agreement made on key Ukraine evacuation | Photos
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:41 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 28, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AP-NORC poll: Most in US fear Ukraine war misinformation

Millionaire candidates pour cash into Ohio, Pa. Senate races

A chilling Russian cyber aim in Ukraine: Digital dossiers

In NYC, ads for jobs will have to say what they pay

Russia releases US Marine vet in surprise prisoner exchange

Madeleine Albright honored by Biden, other world leaders

Dem lawmaker: Biden suggests he’ll ease student loan burden

Trump becomes target of new ad after Ohio Senate endorsement

Emotional Biden says teachers helped him overcome stutter

Biden going to SKorea, Japan in May to discuss China, NKorea

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

NSA quietly re-awarded its Wild and Stormy cloud contract

Army attempt to modernize IT for multi-domain ops is establishing milestones, filling in top leaders

McDonough: 6 VA health care workers fired for not following COVID-19 workplace protocols

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up