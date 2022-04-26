AP Top Political News at 12:51 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Putin gets what he didn’t want: Ukraine army closer to West Perdue hugs Trump as he runs to right in…

Putin gets what he didn’t want: Ukraine army closer to West Perdue hugs Trump as he runs to right in Georgia GOP primary Justices hear fight over aslyum-seekers waiting in Mexico Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot White House: Without funding US will lose COVID treatments Bridget Brink named as US ambassador to Ukraine AP-NORC poll: Many support Jackson court confirmation Trump says he has no plans to rejoin Twitter after Musk deal McCarthy downplays remarks about Trump in secret recording Ohio Democrats make play for women’s vote in governor’s race Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.