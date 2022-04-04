AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Billions, and more, for lawmakers’ projects in spending bill
Biden cites economic gains, but voters see much more to do
Obama to return to White House for health care event
At DC roast, NH’s GOP governor skewers Trump as ‘crazy’
West, Russia mull nuclear steps in a ‘more dangerous’ world
Border asylum limits ending, but not Biden’s migrant woes
EXPLAINER: Why disputed maps won’t stop Ohio’s May 3 primary
US sends home Algerian held nearly 20 years at Guantanamo
Palin joins 50 others in running for Alaska US House seat
Biden says sub he commissioned will enhance US security
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.