RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide | War could escalate auto prices, shortages | What is Putin's endgame now? | How to help
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 4, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Billions, and more, for lawmakers’ projects in spending bill

Biden cites economic gains, but voters see much more to do

Obama to return to White House for health care event

At DC roast, NH’s GOP governor skewers Trump as ‘crazy’

West, Russia mull nuclear steps in a ‘more dangerous’ world

Border asylum limits ending, but not Biden’s migrant woes

EXPLAINER: Why disputed maps won’t stop Ohio’s May 3 primary

US sends home Algerian held nearly 20 years at Guantanamo

Palin joins 50 others in running for Alaska US House seat

Biden says sub he commissioned will enhance US security

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Federal efforts on critical infrastructure cybersecurity come under White House review

Biden's USPS board nominees plan to oversee reforms envisioned by Congress

DoD Cloud Exchange: Air Force’s Jay Bonci on Cloud One, Platform One

AFGE confirms 600 COVID-19 deaths, stresses safety in office reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up