13 Grocery Stores With Senior Discounts

You may be able to save money on groceries if you are age 55 or older. Some supermarkets offer discounts to senior citizens, many of which apply during specific days of the week or month. Not all locations provide the same promotions, so ask at your local grocery store to find out if a senior discount is available and if you’re eligible.

Some of the grocery stores that offer senior discounts include:

— American Discount Foods.

— Bashas.

— Bi-Lo.

— Brookshire’s.

— Concord Food Co-op.

— DeCicco Family Markets.

— Fred Meyer.

— Harris Teeter.

— New Seasons Market.

— Tony’s Fresh Market.

— Tops.

— Uncle Giuseppe’s.

— Weis Markets.

American Discount Foods

Monday is senior day at this grocery store. If you are age 62 or older, you can get an extra 10% off your purchase. Have a valid ID ready to show proof of age to receive the promotion.

Bashas

On the first Wednesday of every month, customers who are 55 and older can save an extra 10% on their purchase at the store. Bring your identification along to show proof of age, and you will also be asked to use the store’s thank you card to be eligible for the discount. The promotion doesn’t apply to prescriptions, alcoholic drinks, tobacco products, postage stamps, gift cards, Western Union transactions, taxes, lottery tickets or fuel.

Bi-Lo

You can fill out an online application at this grocery store’s website to get an extra discount. After you are approved for the senior bonuscard, you will receive an additional 5% taken off your total every Wednesday. You need to be at least 60 years old to be eligible for the senior bonus day.

Brookshire’s

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, seniors who are at least age 60 can save 5% on their purchases by using the Brookshire’s thank you card. You need to ask at the checkout for a discount. Be aware that the promotion doesn’t apply to certain items, such as fuel, tobacco, alcohol, dairy products, drug prescriptions, gift cards, Western Union money orders, stamps, tickets, bill pay and other store-related service fees.

Concord Food Co-op

If you’re a member who is age 62 or older, you can request a senior discount at Concord Food Co-op. Seniors can get an extra reduction of 15% off purchases every Tuesday and Sunday.

DeCicco Family Markets

At participating locations, you will be granted a discount on regular priced items if you are age 62 or older. You will be asked to register, have a DeCicco Preferred Card and show identification to qualify for the senior discount. Ask at the store near you, as the day the discount is offered can vary.

Fred Meyer

On the first Tuesday of each month, if you are at least 55 years old, you can get an extra 10% off of designated items at this chain. The savings can be applied to groceries and nutrition products that carry the store’s private brand, which includes Fred Meyer, Kroger, Simple Truth and others. The discount can also be used for certain clothing, shoes, accessories, home products and some electronics.

Harris Teeter

Every Thursday, if you are age 60 or older, you can ask for a 5% discount after all other coupons have been applied. You need a VIC card, which gives access to promotions you can use in the store. The discount does not apply to gas, pharmacy purchases, tickets or gift cards.

New Seasons Market

On senior Wednesdays, if you are age 65 or older, you can get an extra 10% taken off most items. Ask at the store for details on which products are eligible for the discount.

Tony’s Fresh Market

At certain locations, this supermarket offers a discount for seniors on designated days of the week. Ask at the market in your area to see if the offer is available and how much of a discount is granted.

Tops

Shoppers who are age 60 or older are eligible to save during “young at heart days” at Tops. The store offers special promotions to seniors on the first Tuesday of every month. Sign up at the customer service desk and you will get access to savings on certain out-of-pocket prescription purchases and a 6% discount on your grocery bill. After you’re registered, the discount is automatically applied at the checkout.

Uncle Giuseppe’s

Head to the store’s customer service desk and show your identification to apply for senior discounts. After you sign up, the discount will be applied every Wednesday when you shop at the store.

Weis Markets

Customers who are age 60 and older are eligible to save 10% on certain products every Tuesday. The discount applies to some Weis brand merchandise. Bring your identification and ask a store associate for details on the program.

13 Grocery Stores With Senior Discounts originally appeared on usnews.com