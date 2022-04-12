12 Low-Stress Jobs for Retirees:

Work-life balance There are many jobs available for retirees, but not all of them are low in stress. To avoid…

Work-life balance

There are many jobs available for retirees, but not all of them are low in stress. To avoid extra anxiety in your life, consider positions that allow flexible hours, the ability to work from home or other benefits that you value. The chance to bring in a little income while maintaining a good work-life balance could make working during retirement a smart choice for your budget and well-being. Consider these low-stress retirement jobs:

Blogging

For those who love to write and share details about experiences or offer advice, a digital journal offers the chance to connect with others. You might provide information about a hobby, travel, lifestyle or fashion. Income earned from a blog can vary substantially, and at first you might not earn anything. Over time, there may be more cash-generating opportunities, such as working with brands to share products or through affiliate marketing. Blogging brings the freedom and flexibility to write on your own schedule and allows for interactions with readers and potential earnings.

Remote call center representative

If you enjoy engaging with customers, you could look for a work-from-home position at a call center. You might help callers schedule their appointments or travel, answer questions from customers about a particular product or service or handle returns for a company. Consider using a headset to keep your hands free, and ask for the number of hours you feel comfortable working. You may be able to help callers gain clarity on certain issues or enable them to schedule appointments for times that are convenient for them. Customer service representatives earn a median wage of $17.23 per hour.

Dog walker

For retirees who already have pets they regularly take out in the neighborhood, a job walking other dogs could be a natural tie. You’ll have the chance to meet new dogs, see them in action on outings such as a trip to the dog park and benefit from the pleasure of being around furry creatures. A good starting point might be to ask your neighbors if they would like help walking their dogs. You could also create an online account through a platform that connects pet assistants with pet owners, such as Rover.com. You can start slowly with one dog and add more as you feel comfortable with the work. Animal care workers make a median of about $12.68 per hour.

Online tutor

If you worked as an educator, trainer or professor during your career, you could find work as an online tutor to share your knowledge with others. You might help high school students prepare for tests or assist college students who are looking for help in a certain subject. Look for a job that allows you to connect via an online platform if you don’t want to travel anywhere. Also, check for a position that allows you to set the hours you need. You could line up private tutoring sessions with students who are in your network, such as through relatives or friends. You might set an hourly rate to start. Teaching assistants make a median salary of $28,900 a year.

School bus driver

If you had a career that focused on children or enjoy being around little ones, driving a school bus offers a bit of routine without long hours or workdays, and gives you the summer free. You might opt to drive a morning or afternoon route or to be available for sports events. You need a valid license and will have to meet requirements for the area, which could include having driving experience of at least five years or holding a commercial driver license. You’ll also be expected to look out for the safety of the children on the bus and maintain order. A highlight might be getting to know children during the school year. Operators of passenger vehicles earn a median of $16.67 per hour.

Telehealth

If you had a career as a medical professional, you may be able to work from home via video conference to answer questions for patients or carry out consultations. You might need to maintain accreditations or certificates, but you won’t have to drive into a health center to carry out your tasks. You may also be able to choose your hours and work on a part-time basis. Median wages vary depending on the expertise of the telehealth practitioner.

Nanny or babysitter

A job as a nanny or babysitter can be a great way to stay active. You might be able to stay in your home and could limit your services to a small number of kids so you can focus on their growth and development. Watching children learn and change can be incredibly rewarding. You might start by providing babysitting services for a neighbor or family member you know and build a network of referrals from them. You may be able to set your own hours and babysit only when it suits your schedule. Child care workers typically earn a median of $12.24 per hour.

Youth sports coach

If you loved baseball as a child, played soccer in high school or participated in group sports during your childhood, being a sports coach could be an opportunity to share some of the skills you’ve learned. This position is often a great fit for those looking for a way to give back or be a mentor. You can choose the seasons when you want to work, get some fresh air if the sport is outdoors and get to watch players improve under your watch. If you have a friend who enjoys the same sport, you might coach a team together. The median pay for a coach is around $36,330 per year.

Librarian

For bookworms who love to read and keep up with the latest books that come out each year, a position at a local library might be a great match. You’ll get to interact with fellow readers and help community members locate the materials they need. You might also be able to choose how many days per week you work, and ask for time off when you travel or visit family. The quiet environment may be a soothing way to spend time at work, and you may be able to host literary events. Librarians bring in a median wage of $29.24 per hour.

Office clerk

If you have great communication skills and thrive on spending time with people, a position as an office assistant could provide a way to feel energized. You might organize and schedule tasks and talk to customers or clients who call in with questions. You may decide to look for a part-time position in person, or search for a hybrid position that includes some workdays at home so you don’t always have to make the commute. This position can be a natural path for workers who held office jobs in the past and miss the co-worker relationships. Office clerks earn a median rate of $16.98 per hour.

Craft shop employee

For creatives who love to design and work on art projects, a job at a local craft store could be a great fit. You’ll have the chance to see new merchandise, and you might get a discount on the store’s products, which you can use toward your own inventions. Duties might include assisting customers who are looking for items, working at the check out counter and straightening shelves and displays. You could even offer ideas for new crafts and arrangements and put your skills to work within the store. Look for a job that provides the hours you want.

Part-time editor

If you worked as a copywriter or editor in the past, you might be able to carry out freelance editing work from home on your own schedule. Online platforms can connect you to freelance jobs, or you can reach out directly to employers who need an editor for occasional projects. You could also contact a nearby university or nonprofit organization to see if they need your services. You could have the chance to choose which books or papers you want to work on and learn about topics that you find interesting. You may be able to connect with writers and managers to discuss content options. Editors make a median of $30.48 an hour.

