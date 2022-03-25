RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden promises new Ukraine aid | Md. teacher helps family that fled Ukraine | Hopes of returning wane | Zelenskyy urges NATO donations
AP Top Political News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 25, 2022, 12:00 AM

AP-NORC poll: Low marks for Biden on economy as prices rise

Jackson on track for confirmation, but GOP votes in doubt

EXPLAINER: How US is expanding aid to Ukrainian refugees

US pipeline agency pulls back plan to assess climate impacts

Jan. 6 committee sets contempt vote for 2 former Trump aides

Biden pledges new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chem weapons

High court: States must allow prayer, touch in executions

Biden administration files 3rd lawsuit in Texas over voting

Memories of Albright: A legacy of bluntness and conviction

Report: Justice Thomas’ wife urged overturning 2020 election

