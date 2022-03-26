RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Prominent Russians quit jobs | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 26, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

High court gives Biden win for now in Navy vaccine case

Russians shift focus from Kyiv — scaling back goals in war?

Justice Thomas’ wife long steeped in conservative politics

War Crimes Watch: Russia’s onslaught on Ukrainian hospitals

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

AP-NORC poll: Low marks for Biden on economy as prices rise

Democrats appear united on Jackson; GOP votes may be elusive

Supreme Court Justice Thomas released from hospital

AP Explains: Why the 14th Amendment has surfaced in midterms

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

USPS doubles initial order for electric vehicles under next-generation fleet contract

GSA using data, analytics to push agencies to accelerate move to EIS

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up