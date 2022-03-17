RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
March 17, 2022

Biden’s China ‘pivot’ complicated by Russia’s war in Ukraine

As Ukraine war rages, diplomats near Iran nuclear agreement

Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress

Analysis: Zelenskyy, Biden show different styles, missions

EXPLAINER: Who’s a war criminal, and who gets to decide?

‘Slava Ukraini’: Zelenskyy becomes Congress’ great unifier

US grew wealthier, better educated in 2nd half of 2010s

Irish leader tests positive for COVID during visit to DC

US expels another Chinese phone carrier on security grounds

US works to ‘seize and freeze’ wealth of Russian oligarchs

