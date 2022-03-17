AP Top Political News at 1:48 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Biden’s China ‘pivot’ complicated by Russia’s war in Ukraine As Ukraine war rages, diplomats near Iran nuclear agreement Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress Analysis: Zelenskyy, Biden show different styles, missions EXPLAINER: Who’s a war criminal, and who gets to decide? ‘Slava Ukraini’: Zelenskyy becomes Congress’ great unifier US grew wealthier, better educated in 2nd half of 2010s Irish leader tests positive for COVID during visit to DC US expels another Chinese phone carrier on security grounds US works to ‘seize and freeze’ wealth of Russian oligarchs Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.