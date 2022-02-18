Balanced Fund 16179.36 – .31 – .87 – 5.39 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2325.86 + .12 – .81 – 5.27 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16179.36 – .31 – .87 – 5.39

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2325.86 + .12 – .81 – 5.27

Emerging Markets 424.77 – .71 – .17 – 1.95

Equity Income Fund 17223.79 – .36 – 1.16 – 3.43

GNMA 760.67 – .06 – .18 – 2.21

General Municipal Debt 1482.13 + .06 – .25 – 3.62

Gold Fund 384.50 – 1.38 + 4.59 + 4.00

High Current Yield 2508.59 – .04 – .27 – 3.76

High Yield Municipal 718.13 + .11 – .23 – 3.65

International Fund 2385.90 – .51 – .77 – 5.42

Science and Technology Fund 4854.82 – 1.32 – 2.31 – 15.16

Short Investment Grade 384.75 – .04 – .09 – 1.29

Short Municipal 190.96 + .04 – .09 – 1.13

US Government 707.59 + .40 + .16 – 2.55

