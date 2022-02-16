Balanced Fund 16416.04 + .17 – 1.38 – 4.00 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2319.75 + .05 – 1.43 – 5.52 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16416.04 + .17 – 1.38 – 4.00

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2319.75 + .05 – 1.43 – 5.52

Emerging Markets 433.56 + .65 – .08 + .08

Equity Income Fund 17523.90 + .21 – 1.86 – 1.75

GNMA 760.15 + .05 – .40 – 2.28

General Municipal Debt 1479.09 – .06 – 1.22 – 3.82

Gold Fund 378.76 + 2.25 + 5.09 + 2.44

High Current Yield 2511.66 + .13 – 1.26 – 3.64

High Yield Municipal 716.36 – .05 – 1.28 – 3.89

International Fund 2431.53 + .27 – 1.37 – 3.61

Science and Technology Fund 5102.53 – .51 – 2.87 – 10.83

Short Investment Grade 384.73 + .05 – .32 – 1.30

Short Municipal 190.80 – .05 – .39 – 1.21

US Government 703.16 + .21 – .59 – 3.16

