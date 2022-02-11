11 Historically Black Schools With the Highest 4-Year Graduation Rates

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in…

Many of the nation’s most prominent African American politicians earned their undergraduate degrees from historically Black colleges and universities, commonly known as HBCUs. These schools were established during the era of segregation in order to grant Black Americans academic opportunities they would otherwise have been denied due to discrimination.

HBCUs have a significant track record of educating influential Black leaders, including current newsmakers like U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who earned her bachelor’s from Howard University in Washington, D.C.; U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, who received his degree from Morehouse College in Georgia; and Stacey Abrams, founder of the voting rights organization Fair Fight, who is an alumna of Spelman College in Georgia.

For prospective students interested in attending one of the nation’s numerous HBCUs, there are many considerations to weigh, including which schools have a greater chance of putting them on the path to graduating in four years.

Among the 42 ranked historically Black schools that provided this data to U.S. News in an annual survey, the average four-year graduation rate for first-time, full-time students who started in fall 2014 was about 23%. At each of the 10 HBCUs with the highest four-year graduation rates, including ties, more than 27% of first-year students graduated within four years.

Spelman College, the No. 1 school in the U.S. News rankings of HBCUs, had the highest four-year graduation rate: 65%. Among the 10 schools on this list with the highest four-year graduation rates, two are based in Georgia and two are located in Louisiana. Delaware, the District of Columbia, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia each have one school on the list.

On the other end of the spectrum, three HBCUs reported a four-year graduation rate below 10%.

How long it takes a student to graduate can depend on various factors. For instance, a student may transfer to another school for a better fit, potentially increasing his or her time to graduation depending on how many credits are carried over.

Academic struggles, changing or adding majors, financial difficulties or other personal challenges can also play a role in whether a student is able to graduate in four years.

Below is a list of the 10 HBCUs with the highest four-year graduation rates among first-time, full-time students who started in fall 2014. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

