Married Couples: Is It Better to File Taxes Jointly or Separately?

Married couples have a choice to make at tax time: They can file their income-tax returns jointly or separately. Most married people automatically file joint returns, but there are some situations where filing separately can be better.

“I have never filed as many married filing separately returns as I did last year, and I expect that tax year 2021 may be similar,” says Morris Armstrong, an enrolled agent in Cheshire, Connecticut, who is authorized to represent taxpayers in front of the IRS. “It really involves getting the most bang for the stimulus payments and advance child tax credit.” He runs the numbers both ways for clients to analyze whether filing jointly or separately is better for them, especially for couples with children and one spouse who earns a lot more than the other.

“Married filing separately is an uncommon filing status, however it can be beneficial for certain legal and strategic reasons,” says James A.J. Revels, a CPA and partner at KPMG in Philadelphia.

Here are some reasons to file jointly or separately.

Reasons to File Jointly

1. You may get a lower tax rate.

In most cases, a married couple will come out ahead by filing jointly. “You typically get lower tax rates when married filing jointly, and you have to file jointly to claim some tax benefits,” says Lisa Greene-Lewis, a CPA and tax expert for TurboTax. “You need to consider your tax rate, your income and what deductions and credits you’re eligible for when you’re thinking about filing jointly or separately.”

2. You earn more credits and deductions.

If you’re married, you’re only eligible for certain tax breaks if you file a joint return. Couples who file separately lose the opportunity to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit, the American Opportunity Credit and the Lifetime Learning Credit for education expenses. Married people filing separately also cannot take the student loan interest deduction.

In most cases you can’t claim the dependent care credit if you file separately, but if you’re legally separated or living apart from your spouse, you may still be able to file separately and claim the credit, says Revels.

Married couples generally need to file jointly to receive a tax credit for qualified adoption expenses, however there is an exception for certain taxpayers living apart from their spouse who meet other requirements, says Revels. Additionally, a person who files separately may claim the adoption credit carryforward from prior years if that person was married and filed a joint return in the year when the qualified adoption expenses first became allowable for the credit, he says.

3. You can contribute to a Roth IRA.

Married couples filing jointly also have much higher income cutoffs to be eligible to make Roth IRA contributions. They can contribute to a Roth IRA for 2021 as long as the modified adjusted gross income on their joint return was less than $208,000 ($214,000 for 2022). The contribution amount starts to phase out if they earned more than $198,000 ($204,000 for 2022).

But if you’re married filing separately and lived with your spouse at any time during the year, you can only contribute to a Roth IRA if your income is less than $10,000.

Reasons to File Separately

1. You earn the same level of income as your spouse.

There are some situations where married couples filing separately can come out ahead. The way the tax brackets are calculated, some high-income couples may end up with lower tax rates if they file separately, says Greene-Lewis. “High income earners, if both spouses earn the same, may come out better filing separately,” she says.

But couples with lower incomes may pay more tax if they file separately. “You will potentially have a slightly higher tax when filing separately than you would have on a jointly filed return in lower tax brackets,” says Revels.

You can run your numbers with TurboTax’s TaxCaster calculator to estimate how much you’d pay in taxes if you file jointly versus separately. Most tax software and tax professionals will do the calculations both ways and let you know which filing status would work out better for you.

2. You have hefty medical bills.

Filing separately may help you qualify for some tax breaks. For example, if you itemize, you can deduct unreimbursed medical expenses that exceed 7.5% of your adjusted gross income. If one spouse has a lot of medical expenses and the lower income, filing separately may make it easier to cross the 7.5% income threshold to deduct the expenses. “These medical expenses will have to be greater than 7.5% of their adjusted gross income and higher than the standard deduction in order to benefit,” says Revels.

Now that the standard deduction is $25,100 for married couples filing jointly and $12,550 for single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately for 2021, fewer people itemize their deductions. If one spouse itemizes their deductions, the other spouse has to itemize, too.

3. Your income determines your student loans.

Filing separately may also help reduce the income that is used to determine student loan payments, says Revels. “Some taxpayers’ student loan payments are based on their tax return income,” he says. “It may be beneficial to change to married filing separately if this would result in a lower payment plan.”

4. You don’t want to be responsible for each other’s tax liabilities.

One of the most common reasons why some people file separately is to limit their liability for the other spouse’s tax errors.

“In situations where there is a lack of trust between spouses, typically due to business activities or tax positions being taken on a tax return, filing separately is a way to help protect the innocent spouse from any potential legal or tax issues,” says Revels.

“When you file married filing jointly, each person is responsible for the accuracy of the return and the paying of the tax that may be due or assessed in the future,” says Armstrong. “In addition, if there is a history of balance due, or you are filing many years at once in order to get into compliance, filing as married filing jointly puts all assets on the table. This means that the wife who has $600,000 in her 401(k) may have that seized by the IRS to satisfy back taxes, even if the bulk of the income, and mistakes, were caused by the other spouse.”

Couples typically file separately during the divorce process, says Revels. “Married filing separately is used during the divorce process to separate each person’s tax situation and finances,” he says. “This also removes the responsibility for each other’s tax liabilities.”

