Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 6:41 PM

Balanced Fund 16272.16 – .68 – 2.36 – 4.85

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2390.62 – .16 + .28 – 2.64

Emerging Markets 419.46 – .51 – 2.35 – 3.18

Equity Income Fund 17195.64 – .32 – 2.91 – 3.59

GNMA 769.12 – .01 + .50 – 1.13

General Municipal Debt 1512.22 – .19 – .60 – 1.67

Gold Fund 361.69 + .58 + 1.70 – 2.17

High Current Yield 2564.51 + .04 – .62 – 1.61

High Yield Municipal 733.59 – .22 – .60 – 1.58

International Fund 2381.21 – .80 – 3.71 – 5.61

Science and Technology Fund 4829.04 – 3.09 – 7.33 – 15.61

Short Investment Grade 388.06 – .04 + .08 – .44

Short Municipal 192.11 – .08 – .22 – .54

US Government 714.29 – .18 + .42 – 1.63

