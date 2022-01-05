ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

January 5, 2022

Balanced Fund 16934.19 – 1.13 – 1.08 – .97

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2422.17 – .23 – .91 – 1.35

Emerging Markets 427.44 – 1.47 – .41 – 1.33

Equity Income Fund 17874.81 – .86 + .07 + .22

GNMA 774.85 – .21 – .35 – .39

General Municipal Debt 1535.87 – .06 – .12 – .13

Gold Fund 358.66 – 1.66 – .90 – 2.99

High Current Yield 2600.56 – .10 – .21 – .23

High Yield Municipal 744.25 – .06 – .11 – .15

International Fund 2508.58 – 1.14 – .45 – .56

Science and Technology Fund 5475.91 – 3.84 – 5.45 – 4.30

Short Investment Grade 389.27 – .11 – .11 – .14

Short Municipal 193.10 – .02 – .06 – .02

US Government 719.25 – .23 – .67 – .95

