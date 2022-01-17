WEATHER ALERT: NWS ends Winter Weather Advisory in some parts of DC region | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:19 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jill Biden: I didn’t expect ‘healing role’ as first lady

Bidens pack carrots, apples into boxes during food bank stop

For Oath Keepers and founder, Jan. 6 was weeks in the making

After Biden’s first year, the virus and disunity rage on

AP FACT CHECK: Trump seeds race animus with COVID falsehood

Celebrated Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102

By the numbers: Stats that tell story of Biden’s first year

Biden, new Japanese prime minister to meet virtually Friday

Election overhaul in Alaska aimed at reducing partisanship

Microsoft discloses malware attack on Ukraine govt networks

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up