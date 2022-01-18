AP Top Political News at 10:25 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel Blinken to meet with senior Russian as Ukraine tensions soar…

Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel Blinken to meet with senior Russian as Ukraine tensions soar Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won’t stop filibuster Sanders says he may back Manchin, Sinema primary challengers High court hears case involving painting stolen by Nazis EXPLAINER: Why is filibuster such a barrier to voting bill? Biden year one takeaways: Grand ambitions, humbling defeats White House soft-launches COVID-19 test request website Florida Democrat sworn in as newest member of House Website for free virus tests is here. How does it work? Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.