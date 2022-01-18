CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. 1st lady has COVID-19 | APS gets OK for 'test-to-stay' | Course helping parents make vaccine decision | Loudoun County schools continues mask mandate | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
AP Top Political News at 10:25 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 12:00 AM

Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

Blinken to meet with senior Russian as Ukraine tensions soar

Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won’t stop filibuster

Sanders says he may back Manchin, Sinema primary challengers

High court hears case involving painting stolen by Nazis

EXPLAINER: Why is filibuster such a barrier to voting bill?

Biden year one takeaways: Grand ambitions, humbling defeats

White House soft-launches COVID-19 test request website

Florida Democrat sworn in as newest member of House

Website for free virus tests is here. How does it work?

