AP Top Political News at 10:05 p.m. EST

Biden team regroups after court loss on COVID shots-or-test
White House: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion
Ukraine hacks add to worries of cyber conflict with Russia
Website for free virus tests is coming. How will it work?
Oath Keepers leader jailed on Capitol attack charges
New Texas voting law snags US citizens, mail ballot requests
Bill would require Senate confirmation for US prison chief
GOP Rep. Katko, who voted to impeach Trump, won’t run again
Supreme Court to hear case of praying ex-football coach
US names intelligence official to counter election threats
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.