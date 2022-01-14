CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Is It Normal? podcast | Smithsonian gets new schedule | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:05 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden team regroups after court loss on COVID shots-or-test

White House: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion

Ukraine hacks add to worries of cyber conflict with Russia

Website for free virus tests is coming. How will it work?

Oath Keepers leader jailed on Capitol attack charges

New Texas voting law snags US citizens, mail ballot requests

Bill would require Senate confirmation for US prison chief

GOP Rep. Katko, who voted to impeach Trump, won’t run again

Supreme Court to hear case of praying ex-football coach

US names intelligence official to counter election threats

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up