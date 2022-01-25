AP Top Political News at 10:38 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Biden’s big test: Proving he can rally allies against Putin No Trump endorsement? Senate hopeful enlists other GOP stars US,…

Biden’s big test: Proving he can rally allies against Putin No Trump endorsement? Senate hopeful enlists other GOP stars US, Europe plan for any cutoff of Russian natural gas Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk GOP map ties ‘woke’ Kansas enclave to Trump-loving areas National Guard sees troops reupping despite COVID, hard year US approves major arms sale to Egypt despite rights concerns Extremists see US power grid as target, gov’t report warns Democratic Rep. Cooper retiring after GOP redraws district To highlight economic growth, Biden goes shopping for gifts Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.