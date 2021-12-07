US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. The Last Duel 2. Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3. No Time to Die 4. Dune…

Movies US charts: 1. The Last Duel 2. Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3. No Time to Die 4. Dune 5. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas 6. Free Guy 7. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch 8. Spencer 9. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 10. Elf (2003) Movies US charts – Independent: 1. Old Henry 2. The Green Knight 3. The Lost Leonardo 4. Black Friday 5. Copshop 6. Betrayed 7. Funny Thing About Love 8. Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road 9. The Beta Test 10. A Rainy Day in New York Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.