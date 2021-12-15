CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in West Virginia

U.S. News & World Report

December 15, 2021, 7:00 PM

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for almost 500 K-8 public schools in West Virginia, showing the best public elementary and middle schools in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in West Virginia

Evans Elementary School is a PK-5 school in Evans, West Virginia, with about 170 students, 1% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1 and 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math.

Junior Elementary is a PK-4 school in Junior, West Virginia, with 110 students, 2% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1 and 85% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math.

Rock Branch Elementary is a PK-5 school in Nitro, West Virginia, with 215 students, 5% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1 and 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math.

Kenna Elementary School is a PK-5 school in Charleston, West Virginia, with about 165 students, 21% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1 and 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math.

East Lynn Elementary School is a PK-5 school in East Lynn, West Virginia, with about 155 students. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1 and 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math.

To see more, review the rankings of top West Virginia elementary schools.

Top Middle Schools in West Virginia

Fairview Middle School is a school serving grades 4-8 in Fairview, West Virginia, with about 220 students, 3% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1 and 64% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math.

Williamstown High School is a school serving grades 7-12 in Williamstown, West Virginia. It has about 600 students, 4% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1 and 53% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math.

John Adams Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Charleston, West Virginia, with about 770 students, 16% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1 and 62% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math.

Winfield Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Winfield, West Virginia, with about 640 students, 8% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1 and 61% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math.

Hurricane Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Hurricane, West Virginia, with about 930 students, 8% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1 and 56% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math.

To see more, review the rankings of top West Virginia middle schools.

