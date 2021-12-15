Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in West Virginia

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for almost 500 K-8 public schools in West Virginia, showing the best public…

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for almost 500 K-8 public schools in West Virginia, showing the best public elementary and middle schools in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in West Virginia

— Evans Elementary School is a PK-5 school in Evans, West Virginia, with about 170 students, 1% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1 and 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math.

— Junior Elementary is a PK-4 school in Junior, West Virginia, with 110 students, 2% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1 and 85% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math.

— Rock Branch Elementary is a PK-5 school in Nitro, West Virginia, with 215 students, 5% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1 and 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math.

— Kenna Elementary School is a PK-5 school in Charleston, West Virginia, with about 165 students, 21% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1 and 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math.

— East Lynn Elementary School is a PK-5 school in East Lynn, West Virginia, with about 155 students. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1 and 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math.

Top Middle Schools in West Virginia

— Fairview Middle School is a school serving grades 4-8 in Fairview, West Virginia, with about 220 students, 3% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1 and 64% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math.

— Williamstown High School is a school serving grades 7-12 in Williamstown, West Virginia. It has about 600 students, 4% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1 and 53% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math.

— John Adams Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Charleston, West Virginia, with about 770 students, 16% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1 and 62% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math.

— Winfield Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Winfield, West Virginia, with about 640 students, 8% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1 and 61% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math.

— Hurricane Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Hurricane, West Virginia, with about 930 students, 8% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1 and 56% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math.

