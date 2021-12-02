CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Louisiana

U.S. News & World Report

December 2, 2021, 7:00 PM

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for almost 1,000 K-8 public schools in Louisiana, showing the best public elementary and middle schools in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Louisiana

Phoenix Magnet Elementary School is a PK-5 magnet school in Alexandria, Louisiana, with 480 students, 36% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

South Highlands Elementary Magnet School is a PK-5 magnet school in Shreveport, Louisiana, with about 500 students, 31% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

Fairfield Magnet School is a PK-5 magnet school in Shreveport, Louisiana, with 490 students, 32% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

Eden Gardens Fundamental Elementary School is a K-5 magnet school in Shreveport, Louisiana, with about 500 students, 39% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet is a PK-5 magnet school in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with about 475 students, 65% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Louisiana elementary schools.

Top Middle Schools in Louisiana

L.W. Ruppel Academy for Advanced Studies is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Gretna, Louisiana, with about 230 students, 66% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 23-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

Caddo Parish Middle Magnet School is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Shreveport, Louisiana, with 1,175 students, 43% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 26-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

Sherwood Middle Academic Academy is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with 785 students, 73% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 97% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Louisiana middle schools.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Louisiana

Lusher Charter School is a K-12 charter school in New Orleans, Louisiana, with about 1,860 students, 41% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy is a PK-12 charter school in Kenner, Louisiana, with 1,855 students, 52% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 23-to-1; 81% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 81% did so for reading.

Avoyelles Public Charter School is a K-12 charter school in Mansura, Louisiana, with about 740 students, 39% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 94% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

V. B. Glencoe Charter School is a PK-9 charter school in Franklin, Louisiana, with 375 students, 47% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Louisiana charter elementary schools.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Louisiana

Louisiana School for the Agricultural Sciences is a charter school serving grades 7-12 in Bunkie, Louisiana. It has about 425 students, 38% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 86% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 94% did so for reading.

Bayou Community Academy Charter School is a PK-8 charter school in Thibodaux, Louisiana, with about 500 students, 29% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Louisiana charter middle schools.

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in Louisiana

To see more, review the rankings of top Louisiana magnet elementary schools.

Top Magnet Middle Schools in Louisiana

Mayfair Laboratory School is a K-8 magnet school in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with 440 students, 51% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Louisiana magnet middle schools.

