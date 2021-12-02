Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Louisiana

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for almost 1,000 K-8 public schools in Louisiana, showing the best public elementary…

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for almost 1,000 K-8 public schools in Louisiana, showing the best public elementary and middle schools in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Louisiana

— Phoenix Magnet Elementary School is a PK-5 magnet school in Alexandria, Louisiana, with 480 students, 36% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

— South Highlands Elementary Magnet School is a PK-5 magnet school in Shreveport, Louisiana, with about 500 students, 31% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

— Fairfield Magnet School is a PK-5 magnet school in Shreveport, Louisiana, with 490 students, 32% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

— Eden Gardens Fundamental Elementary School is a K-5 magnet school in Shreveport, Louisiana, with about 500 students, 39% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

— Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet is a PK-5 magnet school in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with about 475 students, 65% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

[READ: What Is ‘Decoding’?]

To see more, review the rankings of top Louisiana elementary schools.

Top Middle Schools in Louisiana

— L.W. Ruppel Academy for Advanced Studies is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Gretna, Louisiana, with about 230 students, 66% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 23-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

— Caddo Parish Middle Magnet School is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Shreveport, Louisiana, with 1,175 students, 43% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 26-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

— Sherwood Middle Academic Academy is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with 785 students, 73% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 97% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Lake Forest Elementary Charter School is a PK-8 charter school in New Orleans, Louisiana, with about 660 students, 99% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

— Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy is a magnet school serving grades 6-12 in Avondale, Louisiana, with about 790 students, 51% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 28-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Louisiana middle schools.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Louisiana

— Lake Forest Elementary Charter School is a PK-8 charter school in New Orleans, Louisiana, with 660 students, 99% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

— Lusher Charter School is a K-12 charter school in New Orleans, Louisiana, with about 1,860 students, 41% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

— Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy is a PK-12 charter school in Kenner, Louisiana, with 1,855 students, 52% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 23-to-1; 81% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 81% did so for reading.

— Avoyelles Public Charter School is a K-12 charter school in Mansura, Louisiana, with about 740 students, 39% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 94% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— V. B. Glencoe Charter School is a PK-9 charter school in Franklin, Louisiana, with 375 students, 47% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Louisiana charter elementary schools.

[Read: How Children Learn to Write.]

Top Charter Middle Schools in Louisiana

— Lake Forest Elementary Charter School is a PK-8 charter school in New Orleans, Louisiana, with 660 students, 99% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

— Avoyelles Public Charter School is a K-12 charter school in Mansura, Louisiana, with about 740 students, 39% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 94% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Lusher Charter School is a K-12 charter school in New Orleans, Louisiana, with about 1,860 students, 41% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

— Louisiana School for the Agricultural Sciences is a charter school serving grades 7-12 in Bunkie, Louisiana. It has about 425 students, 38% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 86% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 94% did so for reading.

— Bayou Community Academy Charter School is a PK-8 charter school in Thibodaux, Louisiana, with about 500 students, 29% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Louisiana charter middle schools.

[READ: Understanding Charter Schools vs. Public Schools.]

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in Louisiana

— Phoenix Magnet Elementary School is a PK-5 magnet school in Alexandria, Louisiana, with 480 students, 36% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

— South Highlands Elementary Magnet School is a PK-5 magnet school in Shreveport, Louisiana, with about 500 students, 31% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

— Fairfield Magnet School is a PK-5 magnet school in Shreveport, Louisiana, with 490 students, 32% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

— Eden Gardens Fundamental Elementary School is a K-5 magnet school in Shreveport, Louisiana, with about 500 students, 39% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

— Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet is a PK-5 magnet school in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with about 475 students, 65% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Louisiana magnet elementary schools.

Top Magnet Middle Schools in Louisiana

— L.W. Ruppel Academy for Advanced Studies is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Gretna, Louisiana, with about 230 students, 66% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 23-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

— Caddo Parish Middle Magnet School is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Shreveport, Louisiana, with 1,175 students, 43% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 26-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

— Sherwood Middle Academic Magnet School is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with 785 students, 73% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 97% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy is a magnet school serving grades 6-12 in Avondale, Louisiana, with about 790 students, 51% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 28-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

— Mayfair Laboratory School is a K-8 magnet school in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with 440 students, 51% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Louisiana magnet middle schools.

More from U.S. News

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Oklahoma

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Virginia

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Florida

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Louisiana originally appeared on usnews.com