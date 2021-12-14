CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS updates COVID-19 policy for team sports | Booster shots mandatory at Georgetown Univ. | Pfizer COVID pill effective verse omicron | COVID toll nears 800K | Area vaccination numbers
Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Hawaii

U.S. News & World Report

December 14, 2021, 7:00 PM

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for about 230 K-8 public schools in Hawaii, showing the best public elementary and middle schools in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Hawaii

Momilani Elementary School is a PK-6 school in Pearl City, Hawaii, with 415 students, 98% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 88% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% did so for reading.

Noelani Elementary School is a PK-5 school in Honolulu, Hawaii, with about 430 students, 91% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% did so for reading.

Waikiki Elementary School is a PK-5 school in Honolulu, Hawaii, with about 580 students, 82% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 78% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 81% did so for reading.

Laie Elementary School is a PK-6 school in Laie, Hawaii, with about 660 students, 81% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 78% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 79% did so for reading.

Ernest Bowen DeSilva Elementary School is a PK-6 school in Hilo, Hawaii, with about 490 students, 87% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 75% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 80% did so for reading.

Top Middle Schools in Hawaii

Major Sheldon Wheeler Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Wahiawa, Hawaii, with 780 students, 65% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 66% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 74% did so for reading.

Moanalua Middle School is a school serving grades 7-8 in Honolulu, Hawaii, with about 850 students, 90% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 61% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 78% did so for reading.

Innovations — PCS is a K-8 charter school in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. It has about 240 students, 64% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 57% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

Aiea Intermediate School is a school serving grades 7-8 in Aiea, Hawaii, with about 600 students, 92% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 63% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 62% did so for reading.

Kailua Intermediate School is a school serving grades 7-8 in Kailua, Hawaii, with about 780 students, 66% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 56% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Hawaii

Ka’ohao Public Charter School is a PK-6 charter school in Kailua, Hawaii, with about 340 students, 42% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

Myron B. Thompson Academy — A New Century PCS is a K-12 charter school in Honolulu, Hawaii, with 585 students, 60% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 31-to-1; 56 of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 80% did so for reading.

Hawaii Academy of Arts & Science PCS is a K-12 charter school in Pahoa, Hawaii, with 710 students, 58% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 29% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 51% did so for reading.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Hawaii

Hawaii Technology Academy — PCS is a K-12 charter school in Waipahu, Hawaii, with 1,285 students, 69% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 43% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 68% did so for reading.

