Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Alaska

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for more than 200 K-8 public schools in Alaska, showing the best public…

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for more than 200 K-8 public schools in Alaska, showing the best public elementary and middle schools — including charter and magnet schools — in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Alaska

— Eagle Academy Charter School is a K-6 charter school in Eagle River, Alaska, with about 180 students, 24% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

— Bayshore Elementary is a PK-6 school in Anchorage, Alaska, with about 440 students, 55% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 83% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 74% did so for reading.

— Aurora Elementary is a PK-6 school in Jber, Alaska, with more than 300 students, 40% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

— Bear Valley Elementary is a PK-6 school in Anchorage, Alaska, with about 420 students, 26% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 70% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 75% did so for reading.

— Peterson Elementary is a PK-5 school in Kodiak, Alaska, with about 270 students, 13% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 67% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Alaska elementary schools.

Top Middle Schools in Alaska

— Northern Lights ABC is a K-8 magnet school in Anchorage, Alaska, with 620 students, 60% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 63% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 70% did so for reading.

— Mitkof Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Petersburg, Alaska. It has about 110 students, 32% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 57% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

— Ladd Elementary is a PK-8 school in Fairbanks, Alaska, with more than 400 students, 46% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 45% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 51% did so for reading.

— Steller Secondary School is a magnet school serving grades 7-12 in Anchorage, Alaska, with about 290 students, 36% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 52% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

— Rilke Schule Charter School is a magnet K-8 school in Anchorage, Alaska. It has about 500 students, 24% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 59% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 64% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Alaska middle schools.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Alaska

— Eagle Academy Charter School is a K-6 charter school in Eagle River, Alaska, with about 180 students, 24% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

— Aquarian Charter School is a PK-6 charter school in Anchorage, Alaska. It has about 380 students, 30% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 60% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 65% did so for reading.

— Fireweed Academy is a K-6 charter school in Homer, Alaska, with about 130 students, 22% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 52% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 62% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Alaska charter elementary schools.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Alaska

— Rilke Schule Charter School is a magnet K-8 school in Anchorage, Alaska. It has about 500 students, 24% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 59% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 64% did so for reading.

— Family Partnership Charter School is a K-12 charter school in Anchorage, Alaska, with about 700 students, 30% of whom are students of color. Forty-eight percent of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 64% did so for reading.

— Anvil City Science Academy is a charter school in Nome, Alaska, with 60 students, 90% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 55% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 45% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Alaska charter middle schools.

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in Alaska

— Rogers Park Elementary is a PK-6 magnet school in Anchorage, Alaska, with about 500 students, 54% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 67% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 64% did so for reading.

— Northern Lights ABC is a K-8 magnet school in Anchorage, Alaska, with about 620 students, 60% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 63% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 70% did so for reading.

— Birchwood ABC Elementary is a PK-6 magnet school in Eagle River, Alaska, with about 320 students, 34% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 67% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 62% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Alaska magnet elementary schools and top Alaska magnet middle schools.

More from U.S. News

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Oklahoma

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Oregon

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in California

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Alaska originally appeared on usnews.com