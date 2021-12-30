CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Maryland reports record day of virus cases, hospitalizations

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 8:10 PM

BALTIMORE — Maryland has recorded a second consecutive record day of new COVID-19 cases. State Department of Health data showed 14,316 new cases on Thursday, while there were more than 2,100 patients in hospitals, which is also a record. The Baltimore Sun also reports that 55 more people had died from the coronavirus, which marked the most fatalities reported for a 24-hour period since January. At least six Maryland hospitals have moved to crisis standards of care in the last week, which provides them more flexibility. The newspaper says a new testing site opened Thursday near Pimlico Race Course. 

