Maryland reports record day of virus cases, hospitalizations

BALTIMORE — Maryland has recorded a second consecutive record day of new COVID-19 cases. State Department of Health data showed 14,316 new cases on Thursday, while there were more than 2,100 patients in hospitals, which is also a record. The Baltimore Sun also reports that 55 more people had died from the coronavirus, which marked the most fatalities reported for a 24-hour period since January. At least six Maryland hospitals have moved to crisis standards of care in the last week, which provides them more flexibility. The newspaper says a new testing site opened Thursday near Pimlico Race Course.

