CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Latest News » Llegan las primeras reacciones…

Llegan las primeras reacciones de “The Matrix Resurrections”

CNN

December 17, 2021, 5:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

(CNN) — ¿Qué píldora tomarás?, ¿la amas o la odias? “The Matrix Resurrections” recibió su primera tanda de reacciones e incluso la gente que la disfrutó es consciente de que no todo el mundo lo hará.

Emily VanDerWerff, crítica de Vox, se ha pronunciado al respecto.

There was a point in the middle of The Matrix Resurrections where I briefly thought it was the best movie ever made, and, like, I haven’t convinced myself it’s NOT?
I lovvvvvvved it. A lotta people are gonna haaaaaaaate. My favorite kind of movie!!
— Emily VanDerWerff (@emilyvdw) December 17, 2021

“Me encantó. Mucha gente la va a odiar”, tuiteó VanDerWerff. “¡Mi tipo de película favorita!”

Keanu Reeves revela por qué regresará para “Matrix 4”

El escritor de Yahoo Entertainment Ethan Alter tuiteó: “Absolutamente adoré la película, que se basa en lo que dejaron las secuelas de manera hermosa e inesperada, y presenta un mundo que es totalmente coherente con lo que vino antes y también lo abre a una serie de nuevas historias. Mis sinapsis llevan días disparando”.

Absolutely adored #TheMatrixResurrections, which builds on where the sequels left off in beautiful and unexpected ways, and presents a world that’s entirely consistent with what came before and also opens it up to a host of new stories. My synapses have been firing for days. pic.twitter.com/X16TuKK6Vc
— Ethan Alter (@ethanalter) December 17, 2021

Sin embargo, no todo fueron rosas.

#TheMatrixResurrections is an almost 2.5-hour exposition dump with choppy action scenes reminiscent of the Bourne movies. It reuses far too much footage from previous installments and is meta to a fault.
— Jeff Nelson (@SirJeffNelson) December 17, 2021

“#TheMatrixResurrections es un vertedero de exposiciones de casi dos horas y media con escenas de acción entrecortadas que recuerdan a las películas de Bourne”, tuiteó el crítico Jeff Nelson. “Reutiliza demasiado metraje de las anteriores entregas y es meta hasta la saciedad”.

La cuarta entrega de la franquicia Matrix reúne a las estrellas Keanu Reeves y Carrie-Anne Moss, que retoman sus papeles de Neo y Trinity.

“The Matrix Resurrections” llega a los cines y a HBO Max el 22 de diciembre.

— HBO Max es propiedad de la empresa matriz de CNN.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related News

Recommended

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

Smithsonian worried about climate change impact on buildings, artifact storage

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up