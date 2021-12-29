Balanced Fund 17180.36 + .35 + 1.91 + 13.71
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2439.96 – .62 – .49 – 1.15
Emerging Markets 429.14 – .64 + .67 – 2.49
Equity Income Fund 17845.72 + .14 + 2.72 + 24.64
GNMA 777.55 – .15 – .13 – 1.34
General Municipal Debt 1537.31 – .01 + .02 + 2.83
Gold Fund 361.90 – .28 + 1.61 – 11.65
High Current Yield 2607.78 + .60 + 5.90
High Yield Municipal 745.30 + .04 + .08 + 6.01
International Fund 2516.60 – .16 + 1.95 + 11.05
Science and Technology Fund 5794.10 – .07 + 2.24 + 20.00
Short Investment Grade 389.57 – .04 – .02 + .05
Short Municipal 193.21 + .22
US Government 724.36 – .29 – .39 – 2.42
-0-
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.