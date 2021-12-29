CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 6:43 PM

Balanced Fund 17180.36 + .35 + 1.91 + 13.71

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2439.96 – .62 – .49 – 1.15

Emerging Markets 429.14 – .64 + .67 – 2.49

Equity Income Fund 17845.72 + .14 + 2.72 + 24.64

GNMA 777.55 – .15 – .13 – 1.34

General Municipal Debt 1537.31 – .01 + .02 + 2.83

Gold Fund 361.90 – .28 + 1.61 – 11.65

High Current Yield 2607.78 + .60 + 5.90

High Yield Municipal 745.30 + .04 + .08 + 6.01

International Fund 2516.60 – .16 + 1.95 + 11.05

Science and Technology Fund 5794.10 – .07 + 2.24 + 20.00

Short Investment Grade 389.57 – .04 – .02 + .05

Short Municipal 193.21 + .22

US Government 724.36 – .29 – .39 – 2.42

