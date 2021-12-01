CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 6:46 PM

Balanced Fund 16582.57 – .50 – 2.24 + 9.75

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2468.78 + .16 + 1.65 + .02

Emerging Markets 427.66 + .44 – 2.97 – 2.82

Equity Income Fund 16662.84 – .56 – 4.52 + 16.38

GNMA 780.15 + .06 + .41 – 1.01

General Municipal Debt 1534.67 – .03 + .32 + 2.65

Gold Fund 348.73 – 3.92 – 6.54 – 14.86

High Current Yield 2567.37 + .21 – .30 + 4.26

High Yield Municipal 743.64 + .04 + .36 + 5.77

International Fund 2425.07 – .11 – 3.43 + 7.01

Science and Technology Fund 5587.55 – 2.25 – 3.40 + 15.72

Short Investment Grade 389.73 – .01 + .05 + .09

Short Municipal 193.20 + .01 + .07 + .22

US Government 731.78 + .19 + 1.44 – 1.42

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

