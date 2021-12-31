CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 6:50 PM

Balanced Fund 17108.64 – .02 + .58 + 13.24

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2455.31 + .10 + .21 – .53

Emerging Markets 433.85 + .19 + .72 – 1.42

Equity Income Fund 17837.76 + .05 + 1.44 + 24.58

GNMA 777.76 + .02 – .09 – 1.32

General Municipal Debt 1537.62 + .05 + 2.85

Gold Fund 369.72 + 1.06 + 1.80 – 9.74

High Current Yield 2609.46 + .12 + .37 + 5.97

High Yield Municipal 745.35 + .03 + .12 + 6.02

International Fund 2521.36 + .09 + .82 + 11.26

Science and Technology Fund 5746.56 – .70 – .35 + 19.01

Short Investment Grade 389.70 – .03 + .01 + .08

Short Municipal 193.12 – .03 – .04 + .17

US Government 727.36 + .23 + .15 – 2.02

