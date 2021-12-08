Balanced Fund 16974.39 + .09 + 2.43 + 12.35 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2453.67 – .56 – .57 – .59 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16974.39 + .09 + 2.43 + 12.35

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2453.67 – .56 – .57 – .59

Emerging Markets 438.49 + .51 + 2.75 – .36

Equity Income Fund 17344.67 – .06 + 4.13 + 21.14

GNMA 778.33 – .01 – .24 – 1.24

General Municipal Debt 1535.31 – .04 + .01 + 2.69

Gold Fund 358.50 + .46 + 1.73 – 12.48

High Current Yield 2592.63 + .02 + 1.03 + 5.29

High Yield Municipal 744.02 – .01 + .08 + 5.83

International Fund 2510.30 + .29 + 3.55 + 10.77

Science and Technology Fund 5818.08 + .50 + 4.06 + 20.49

Short Investment Grade 389.32 – .01 – .11 – .02

Short Municipal 193.17 – .01 – .02 + .20

US Government 723.92 – .61 – 1.01 – 2.48

