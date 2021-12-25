HOLIDAY NEWS: Bidens visit Children's National | Many Christmas Eve flights canceled | Santa, Mrs. Claus are back | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast
December 25, 2021, 12:00 AM

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 records

COVID-19 makes Biden’s 1st White House Christmas less merry

Biden signs bills on forced labor in China, ALS research

Middle man: Petersen poised to play key role in Va. Senate

EXPLAINER: How will Biden’s COVID-19 test giveaway work?

Feds seek jail for Capitol riot suspect found with rifle

US Navy warship sidelined with COVID-19 outbreak

Harris tests negative for coronavirus after close contact

EXPLAINER: What next as high court wades into COVID mandate?

Agents with Homeland Security team to wear body cameras

