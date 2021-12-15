Biden visiting storm-ravaged Kentucky to offer aid, support Congress sends Biden $2.5T debt limit hike, avoiding default House votes to…

Biden visiting storm-ravaged Kentucky to offer aid, support

Congress sends Biden $2.5T debt limit hike, avoiding default

House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe

Child tax credit close to lapsing as December checks go out

How a Kennedy built an anti-vaccine juggernaut amid COVID-19

​Fox stars tried to get Trump to act on Jan. 6, texts show

EXPLAINER: The security flaw that’s freaked out the internet

NYC weighs cutting off natural gas hookups for new buildings

A retro feel to Biden’s plan for covering OTC virus testing

Texts show top Trump defenders’ private alarm on Jan. 6

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.