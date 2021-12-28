CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
AP Top Political News at 12:16 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 28, 2021, 12:00 AM

In abortion rights debate, Biden doesn’t often use the word

Officials: Nearly 25% of Navy warship crew has COVID-19

Fauci: US should consider vaccine mandate for US air travel

Biden signs $768.2 billion defense spending bill into law

Putin to mull options if West refuses guarantees on Ukraine

Bidens mark Christmas with holiday calls to service members

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 records

COVID-19 makes Biden’s 1st White House Christmas less merry

Biden signs bills on forced labor in China, ALS research

Middle man: Petersen poised to play key role in Va. Senate

