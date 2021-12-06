AP Top Political News at 12:38 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Turning outrage into power: How far right is changing GOP Bob Dole, a man of war, power, zingers and denied…

Turning outrage into power: How far right is changing GOP Bob Dole, a man of war, power, zingers and denied ambition Trump-tied group pushing for voting changes in Wisconsin Perdue gears up for primary brawl with Georgia GOP governor Memorable moments from Bob Dole’s life and political career Dole mastered the caustic wisecrack, often against himself Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98 Kennedy Center Honors back once more, Biden attends Both sides planning for new state-by-state abortion fight Reaction to Bob Dole’s death from US dignitaries, veterans Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.