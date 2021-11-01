Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in New Jersey

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in New Jersey last month, showing the best public…

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in New Jersey last month, showing the best public elementary and middle schools, including charter schools, in the state.

The rankings are part of a comprehensive effort to evaluate more than 61,000 schools across the country using performance on state tests. The nationwide rankings for K-8 public schools provide information such as school size, student-to-teacher ratio and other important data.

Rankings in New Jersey are available for more than 1,780 public elementary and middle schools. Here are the top five schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in New Jersey

— School 28 is a PK-8 school in Patterson, New Jersey, with almost 500 students, 95% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading. School 28 is also the top middle school in the state.

— Sara M. Gilmore Academy is a school serving grades 1-8 in Union City, New Jersey, with almost 390 students, 94% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 86% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 97% did so for reading.

— Thomas Edison Energysmart Charter School is a K-11 charter school in Somerset, New Jersey, with almost 560 students, 88% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading. The school is also the fifth-ranked middle school and the top-ranked charter elementary and middle school in the state.

— Mendham Township Elementary School is a PK-4 school in Brookside, New Jersey, with almost 400 students, 15% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Cornelia F. Bradford School is a PK-5 school in Jersey City, New Jersey, with 812 students, 74% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

To see more top New Jersey elementary schools, review the rankings.

Top Middle Schools in New Jersey

— School 28 is a PK-8 school near Patterson, New Jersey, with almost 500 students, 95% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading. School 28 is also the top elementary school in the state.

— Infinity Institute serves students in grades 6-12 in Jersey City, New Jersey. At the school, 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 98% did so for reading.

— Mendham Township Middle School serves grades 5-8 in Brookside, New Jersey. It has 325 students, 16% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 8-to-1; 91% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 97% did so for reading.

— Markham Place School is a school serving grades 5-8 in Little Silver, New Jersey, with more than 390 students, 8% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 9-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 94% did so for reading.

— Thomas Edison Energysmart Charter School is a K-11 charter school in Somerset, New Jersey, with almost 560 students, 88% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading. The school is also the third-ranked elementary school and the top-ranked charter elementary and middle school in the state.

To see more top New Jersey middle schools, review the rankings.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in New Jersey

— Thomas Edison Energysmart Charter School is a K-11 charter school in Somerset, New Jersey, with almost 560 students, 88% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading. The school is also the third-ranked elementary school, the fifth-ranked middle school, the top-ranked charter middle school in the state.

— Princeton Charter School is a K-8 school in Princeton, New Jersey, with more than 420 students, 65% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading.

— The Gray Charter School is a K-8 school in Newark, New Jersey, with more than 340 students, 98% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— Hatikvah International Academy Charter School is a K-8 school in East Brunswick, New Jersey, with almost 520 students, 43% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 78% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading. The school is also the fifth-ranked charter middle school in the state.

— Jersey City Global Charter School is a K-8 school in Jersey City, New Jersey, with almost 485 students, 96% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

To see more top New Jersey charter elementary schools, review the rankings.

Top Charter Middle Schools in New Jersey

— Thomas Edison Energysmart Charter School is a K-11 charter school in Somerset, New Jersey, with almost 560 students, 88% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading. The school is also the third-ranked elementary school, the fifth-ranked middle school, and the top-ranked charter elementary school in the state.

— Princeton Charter School is a K-8 school in Princeton, New Jersey, with more than 420 students, 65% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading. The school is also the second-ranked charter elementary school in the state.

— Robert Treat Academy Charter School is a K-8 school in Newark, New Jersey, with almost 690 students, 96% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 73% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 84% did so for reading.

— Hoboken Dual Language Charter School is a K-8 school in Hoboken, New Jersey, with almost 410 students, 43% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 84% did so for reading.

— Hatikvah International Academy Charter School is a K-8 school in East Brunswick, New Jersey, with almost 520 students, 43% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 78% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading. The school is also the fourth-ranked charter elementary school in the state.

To see more top New Jersey charter middle schools, review the rankings.

