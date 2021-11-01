Coronavirus News: White House press secretary has COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. primed to reinstate mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Latest News » Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle…

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in New Jersey

U.S. News & World Report

November 1, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in New Jersey last month, showing the best public elementary and middle schools, including charter schools, in the state.

The rankings are part of a comprehensive effort to evaluate more than 61,000 schools across the country using performance on state tests. The nationwide rankings for K-8 public schools provide information such as school size, student-to-teacher ratio and other important data.

Rankings in New Jersey are available for more than 1,780 public elementary and middle schools. Here are the top five schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in New Jersey

School 28 is a PK-8 school in Patterson, New Jersey, with almost 500 students, 95% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading. School 28 is also the top middle school in the state.

Sara M. Gilmore Academy is a school serving grades 1-8 in Union City, New Jersey, with almost 390 students, 94% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 86% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 97% did so for reading.

Thomas Edison Energysmart Charter School is a K-11 charter school in Somerset, New Jersey, with almost 560 students, 88% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading. The school is also the fifth-ranked middle school and the top-ranked charter elementary and middle school in the state.

Mendham Township Elementary School is a PK-4 school in Brookside, New Jersey, with almost 400 students, 15% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

Cornelia F. Bradford School is a PK-5 school in Jersey City, New Jersey, with 812 students, 74% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

[READ: Private School vs. Public School.]

To see more top New Jersey elementary schools, review the rankings.

Top Middle Schools in New Jersey

School 28 is a PK-8 school near Patterson, New Jersey, with almost 500 students, 95% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading. School 28 is also the top elementary school in the state.

Infinity Institute serves students in grades 6-12 in Jersey City, New Jersey. At the school, 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 98% did so for reading.

Mendham Township Middle School serves grades 5-8 in Brookside, New Jersey. It has 325 students, 16% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 8-to-1; 91% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 97% did so for reading.

Markham Place School is a school serving grades 5-8 in Little Silver, New Jersey, with more than 390 students, 8% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 9-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 94% did so for reading.

Thomas Edison Energysmart Charter School is a K-11 charter school in Somerset, New Jersey, with almost 560 students, 88% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading. The school is also the third-ranked elementary school and the top-ranked charter elementary and middle school in the state.

To see more top New Jersey middle schools, review the rankings.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in New Jersey

Thomas Edison Energysmart Charter School is a K-11 charter school in Somerset, New Jersey, with almost 560 students, 88% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading. The school is also the third-ranked elementary school, the fifth-ranked middle school, the top-ranked charter middle school in the state.

Princeton Charter School is a K-8 school in Princeton, New Jersey, with more than 420 students, 65% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading.

The Gray Charter School is a K-8 school in Newark, New Jersey, with more than 340 students, 98% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

Hatikvah International Academy Charter School is a K-8 school in East Brunswick, New Jersey, with almost 520 students, 43% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 78% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading. The school is also the fifth-ranked charter middle school in the state.

Jersey City Global Charter School is a K-8 school in Jersey City, New Jersey, with almost 485 students, 96% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

[READ: How to Choose After-School Activities.]

To see more top New Jersey charter elementary schools, review the rankings.

Top Charter Middle Schools in New Jersey

Thomas Edison Energysmart Charter School is a K-11 charter school in Somerset, New Jersey, with almost 560 students, 88% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading. The school is also the third-ranked elementary school, the fifth-ranked middle school, and the top-ranked charter elementary school in the state.

Princeton Charter School is a K-8 school in Princeton, New Jersey, with more than 420 students, 65% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading. The school is also the second-ranked charter elementary school in the state.

Robert Treat Academy Charter School is a K-8 school in Newark, New Jersey, with almost 690 students, 96% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 73% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 84% did so for reading.

Hoboken Dual Language Charter School is a K-8 school in Hoboken, New Jersey, with almost 410 students, 43% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 84% did so for reading.

Hatikvah International Academy Charter School is a K-8 school in East Brunswick, New Jersey, with almost 520 students, 43% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 78% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading. The school is also the fourth-ranked charter elementary school in the state.

To see more top New Jersey charter middle schools, review the rankings.

More from U.S. News

Is There a Lack of Diversity in Private Schools?

Can Your Child Go to School Outside Their District?

First Day of School: What Parents, Teachers Should Know

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in New Jersey originally appeared on usnews.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

A simple user agreement is changing how the Air Force looks at software

19 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

OPM preparing more telework, remote work guidance for agencies, Ahuja says

House Republicans raise concerns over federal vaccine mandate for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up