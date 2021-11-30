Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Mississippi

U.S. News & World Report has released rankings for almost 650 K-8 public schools in Mississippi, showing the best public…

U.S. News & World Report has released rankings for almost 650 K-8 public schools in Mississippi, showing the best public elementary and middle schools in the state.

The rankings, which include magnet schools, are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Mississippi

— Barack H. Obama Elementary School is a K-5 magnet school in Jackson, Mississippi. It has about 230 students, 99% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Bayou View Elementary School is a K-5 school in Gulfport, Mississippi, with 685 students, 27% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 83% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% did so for reading.

— Power APAC School is a school serving grades 4-12 in Jackson, Mississippi. It has about 160 students, 96% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

— Madison Station Elementary School is a K-5 school in Madison, Mississippi, with about 1,040 students, 30% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 81% did so for reading.

— Northshore Elementary is a K-6 school in Brandon, Mississippi, with about 650 students, 23% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 75% did so for reading.

Top Middle Schools in Mississippi

— Bailey Middle APAC School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Jackson, Mississippi. It has about 380 students, 97% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

— Hernando Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Hernando, Mississippi, with about 1,050 students, 23% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 61% did so for reading.

— North Woolmarket Elementary and Middle is a K-8 school in Biloxi, Mississippi, with about 990 students, 23% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 76% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 68% did so for reading.

— Lewisburg Middle is a school serving grades 6-8 in Olive Branch, Mississippi, with about 930 students, 16% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 88% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 59% did so for reading.

— Petal Middle School is a school serving grades 7-8 in Petal, Mississippi, with about 630 students, 31% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 78% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 60% did so for reading.

