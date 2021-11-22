Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Massachusetts

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Massachusetts last month, showing the best public elementary…

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Massachusetts last month, showing the best public elementary and middle schools, including charter schools, in the commonwealth.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

The Massachusetts rankings are available for more than 1,300 schools. Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Massachusetts

— Martha Jones is a K-5 school in Westwood, Massachusetts, with about 270 students, 19% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Horace Mann is a K-5 school in Melrose, Massachusetts, with about 280 students, 11% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Albert S. Woodward Memorial School is a school serving grades 2 and 3 in Southborough, Massachusetts. It has about 260 students, 32% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— Spring Street is a K-4 school in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, with about 350 students, 39% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— Mary Lee Burbank is a K-4 school in Belmont, Massachusetts, with 435 students, 41% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Massachusetts elementary schools.

Top Middle Schools in Massachusetts

— Thomas Prince is a K-8 school in Princeton, Massachusetts, with about 370 students, 9% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 76% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

— Boston Latin is a school serving grades 7-12 in Boston, Massachusetts. It has about 2,470 students, 55% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 94% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 89% did so for reading.

— Heath School is a PK-8 school in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, with about 550 students, 41% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 78% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

— William Diamond Middle is a school serving grades 6-8 in Lexington, Massachusetts. It has about 900 students, 59% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 88% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% did so for reading.

— Edith C Baker is a K-8 school in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, with 750 students, 53% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Massachusetts middle schools.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Massachusetts

— Community Day Charter Public School — Gateway is a PK-8 charter school in Lawrence, Massachusetts, with 400 students, 98% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 9-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

— Brooke Charter School is a K-12 charter school in Roslindale, Massachusetts, with about 1,970 students, 96% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 76% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 74% did so for reading.

— Community Day Charter Public School — R. Kingman Webster is a PK-8 charter school in Lawrence, Massachusetts. It has about 400 students, 97% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 10-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

— Benjamin Banneker Charter Public School is a PK-6 charter school in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with about 340 students, 98% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 67% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

— Springfield Preparatory Charter School is a K-7 charter school in Longmeadow, Massachusetts. It has more than 320 students, 92% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 67% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Massachusetts charter elementary schools.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Massachusetts

— Community Day Charter Public School — Gateway is a PK-8 charter school in Lawrence, Massachusetts, with 400 students, 98% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 9-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

— Community Day Charter Public School — R. Kingman Webster is a PK-8 charter school in Lawrence, Massachusetts. It has about 400 students, 97% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 10-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

— Brooke Charter School is a K-12 charter school in Roslindale, Massachusetts, with about 1,970 students, 96% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 76% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 74% did so for reading.

— Lawrence Family Development Charter School is a PK-8 charter school in Lawrence, Massachusetts. It has 780 students, 99% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 55% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 62% did so for reading.

— Pioneer Charter School of Science is a K-12 charter school in Everett, Massachusetts. It has about 790 students, 66% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 67% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 64% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Massachusetts charter middle schools.

