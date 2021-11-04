Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Florida

U.S. News & World Report released nationwide rankings for more than 61,000 K-8 schools last month, showing the top public,…

U.S. News & World Report released nationwide rankings for more than 61,000 K-8 schools last month, showing the top public, charter and magnet elementary and middle schools across the country.

The rankings evaluated schools according to performance on state tests, and provide data on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important information. Rankings in Florida are available for almost 2,800 public elementary and middle schools across the state.

Here are the top five schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Florida

— Jacksonville Beach Elementary School is a K-5 magnet school in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, with almost 600 students, 59% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 97% did so for reading. The school is also the top-ranked magnet elementary school.

— Morikami Park Elementary School is a PK-5 magnet school in Delray Beach, Florida, with more than 800 students, 42% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 96% did so for reading. The school is also the second-ranked magnet elementary school.

— Somerset Academy Elementary School (South Miami Campus) is a K-5 charter school in South Miami, Florida, with more than 450 students, 94% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading. The school is also the top-ranked charter elementary school in the state.

— Pine View School is a magnet school serving grades 2-12 in Osprey, Florida. It has almost 1,880 students, 35% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading. The school is also the third-ranked middle school, the second-ranked magnet middle school and the third-ranked magnet elementary school in the state.

— Somerset Academy Miramar South is a K-5 charter school in Miramar, Florida, with more than 210 students, 93% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading. The school is also the second-ranked charter elementary school in the state.

To see more, review the rankings of top Florida elementary schools.

[READ: How to Evaluate Private Elementary Schools.]

Top Middle Schools in Florida

— Okaloosa STEMM Center is a magnet school serving grades 2-8 in Valparaiso, Florida. It has 300 students, 29% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading. The school is also the top-ranked magnet middle school in the state.

— Doral Academy of Technology is a charter school serving grades 6-8 in Doral, Florida. It has 300 students, 93% of whom are students of color; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading. The school is also the top-ranked charter middle school in the state.

— Pine View School is a magnet school serving grades 2-12 in Osprey, Florida. It has almost 1,880 students, 35% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading. The school is also the fourth-ranked elementary school, the second-ranked magnet middle school and the third-ranked magnet elementary school in the state.

— Edgewood Jr./Sr. High School serves grades 7-12 in Merritt Island, Florida. It has more than 940 students, 29% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 96% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 96% did so for reading.

— Archimedean Middle Conservatory is a charter school serving grades 6-8 in Miami, Florida. It has almost 330 students, 91% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading. The school is also the second-ranked charter middle school in the state.

To see more, review the rankings of top Florida middle schools.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Florida

— Somerset Academy Elementary School (South Miami Campus) is a K-5 charter school in South Miami, Florida, with more than 450 students, 94% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading. The school is also the third-ranked elementary school overall in the state.

— Somerset Academy Miramar South is a K-5 charter school in Miramar, Florida, with more than 210 students, 93% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading. The school is also the fifth-ranked elementary school overall in the state.

— Expressions Learning Arts Academy is a K-5 charter school in Gainesville, Florida, with 95 students, 48% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

— University Academy Sabl Inc. is a K-8 charter school in Panama City, Florida, with almost 670 students, 20% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 94% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 91% did so for reading.

— True North Classical Academy is a K-8 charter school in Miami, Florida, with almost 290 students, 80% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Florida charter elementary schools.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Florida

— Doral Academy of Technology is a charter school serving grades 6-8 in Doral, Florida. It has 300 students, 93% of whom are students of color; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading. The school is also the second-ranked middle school overall in the state.

— Archimedean Middle Conservatory is a charter school serving grades 6-8 in Miami, Florida. It has almost 330 students, 91% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading. The school is also the fifth-ranked middle school overall in the state.

— Somerset Academy Charter Middle School (South Miami Campus) serves grades 6-8 in South Miami, Florida. It has almost 180 students, and about 95% are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Downtown Doral Charter Upper School is a charter school serving grades 6-12 in Doral, Florida. It has 900 students, 97% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Aventura City of Excellence School is a K-8 charter school in Aventura, Florida, with more than 1,030 students, 48% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Florida charter middle schools.

[READ: How to Get Into a Magnet School.]

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in Florida

— Jacksonville Beach Elementary School is a K-5 magnet school in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, with almost 600 students, 59% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 97% did so for reading. The school is also the top-ranked elementary school overall in the state.

— Morikami Park Elementary School is a PK-5 magnet school in Delray Beach, Florida, with almost 810 students, 42% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 96% did so for reading. The school is also the second-ranked elementary school overall in the state.

— Pine View School is a magnet school serving grades 2-12 in Osprey, Florida. It has almost 1,880 students, 35% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading. The school is also the third-ranked middle school, the fourth-ranked elementary school and the second-ranked magnet middle school in the state.

— Henry S. West Laboratory School is a K-8 magnet school in Coral Gables, Florida, with almost 390 students, 75% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading. The school is also the fourth-ranked magnet middle school in the state.

— Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary is a K-5 magnet school in Tarpon Springs, Florida, with almost 270 students, 17% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Florida magnet elementary schools.

Top Magnet Middle Schools in Florida

— Okaloosa STEMM Center is a magnet school serving grades 2-8 in Valparaiso, Florida. It has 300 students, 29% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading. The school is also the top-ranked middle school overall in the state.

— Pine View School is a magnet school serving grades 2-12 in Osprey, Florida. It has almost 1,880 students, 35% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading. The school is also the third-ranked middle school, the fourth-ranked elementary school and the third-ranked magnet elementary school in the state.

— Bak Middle School of the Arts is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in West Palm Beach, Florida. It has almost 1,380 students, 55% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 96% did so for reading.

— Henry S. West Laboratory School is a K-8 magnet school in Coral Gables, Florida, with almost 390 students, 75% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading. The school is also the fourth-ranked magnet elementary school in the state.

— George Washington Carver Middle School is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Coral Gables, Florida. It has 1,020 students, 72% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 94% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Florida magnet middle schools.

More from U.S. News

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Pennsylvania

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in New Jersey

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in California

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Florida originally appeared on usnews.com