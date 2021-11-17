These are the highest-ranked middle schools in Greater Washington

When families locate to new neighborhoods or take new job opportunities, they’re normally eyeing one more key factor than just…

When families locate to new neighborhoods or take new job opportunities, they’re normally eyeing one more key factor than just wages or walkability — they’re looking at school systems.

Oftentimes, their focus is on the earliest years (elementary school) or the precollegiate period (high school), but we’ve decided to take a closer look at the years and rankings in between: the region’s best middle schools. Sure, they may account for some of our most awkward years in secondary education, but they also are some of our most formative. These schools provide a crucial academic bridge that ultimately helps this region top the national average in educational attainment.

The ranking, like many others in our recent series of best school standings, comes from Niche.com, an education data platform based in Pittsburgh.

For its 2022 analysis of Greater Washington’s top middle schools, Niche said it looked at state test scores, student-teacher ratios, student diversity, teacher quality,…