Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 6:46 PM

Balanced Fund 16979.58 + .10 – .45 + 12.38

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2439.24 + .44 – .30 – 1.18

Emerging Markets 440.56 – .04 – 2.36 + .11

Equity Income Fund 17441.02 – .06 – .01 + 21.81

GNMA 776.37 – .07 – .38 – 1.49

General Municipal Debt 1529.84 + .08 + 2.33

Gold Fund 371.97 – .31 – 6.23 – 9.19

High Current Yield 2571.98 – .12 – .68 + 4.45

High Yield Municipal 741.08 + .02 + .10 + 5.41

International Fund 2500.67 – .42 – 2.33 + 10.35

Science and Technology Fund 5835.90 + .89 – 1.74 + 20.86

Short Investment Grade 389.26 – .07 – .25 – .03

Short Municipal 193.03 – .02 – .01 + .13

US Government 724.31 + .40 – .10 – 2.43

